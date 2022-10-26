Fight leads to assault charges for Laurel County man

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One London man is behind bars after police say he hit a woman in the face several times Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on Blackwater Road just outside London around 1:20 p.m.

Laurel County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to an assault complaint at a home there.

When police arrived, they learned an argument between the suspect, Christopher Wagers, 26, of London and an unnamed woman, turned violent, leading Wagers to punch the woman in the face several times.

He was arrested and charged with assault.

We do not know the woman’s current condition or if she was taken to a hospital.

Wagers is being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center where his bond is listed as pending.

