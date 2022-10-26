‘Everybody has left these people’: Floyd County mission asking volunteers to step in for flood relief

WAYLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Though the waters receded nearly three months ago, the impacts of the late-July floods are being felt in communities throughout the region. For some people in Floyd County, there is an overwhelming fear that people are forgetting the need is still there.

“Everybody has left these people here,” said Hand in Hand Ministries Director Gail Spradlin. “And we’ve still got people in tents we still have homeless people here in Eastern Kentucky.”

Hand in Hand Ministries is working to be the hand-up for the people of Wayland, using its volunteers to get families back in their homes before the winter weather frosts their windows. But, in order to keep the efforts rolling, the non-profit needs neighbors to step in.

“The flood didn’t just happen and go away. We still have people without homes,” said Spradlin. “They still need building materials. They still need volunteers.”

Spradlin said the mission is currently working with two homes, and could use as many donations, supplies, and volunteers as they can get.

“We’re here year-round, but we’ll be here when everybody’s gone. We’ll be here on the backside of it and, you know, the last two months we started getting the calls coming in: these people are homeless. You know, there’s nobody here to help them.”

A large group of helpers traveled to Floyd County from Louisville this week to offer a hand-up. Spradlin said it is all about helping people like Betty Mulkey- whose house the group is working on now- get back in their homes.

“They don’t just continue to live there because they have a choice. You know, they don’t have a choice. You know, they have to fix up that home, because it’s all they have,”

Anyone interested in being a part of the help can contact Hand in Hand Ministries Auxier Center at (606)886-0709.

