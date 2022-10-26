Deputies issue Silver Alert for missing man

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Logan County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a man they say wandered away from his residence Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Deputies are asking for help in locating Tony Dingess, 57, after they say he was last seen along Eagles Roost road.

They say family members reported that Dingess has a mental disability and tends to wander away if he does not use his medication.

He is described as 5′11″, 195 pounds, with brown eyes.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Department says anyone with information on his location should contact them at 304 792-8590.

