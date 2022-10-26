Cooler finish to the work week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re still socked in with clouds this afternoon and those have kept us much cooler. And we’ve got a cooler couple of days ahead as high pressure builds in.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

A cooler night is on the way thanks to the cooler weather we’ve seen today. Those clouds are hanging tough with us during the overnight hours. Lows only fall into the middle and upper 40s overnight.

Sunshine looks to return as the last of our thick clouds move out during the early hours of tomorrow. However, we still keep it cool as that cooler air filters in from the northwest. Highs only get up into the lower to middle 60s. Clear skies overnight will keep us chilly again overnight with lows down into the lower 40s.

Finishing the Week

Looking even better as we head into Friday. Warmer air makes a return as highs get up to around 70º with more beautiful sunshine throughout the region. However, you’ll still need the cool weather clothes if you’re headed out to high school football as we fall through the 50s during the evening. And that’s on our way down into the middle 40s overnight.

That sunshine continues as we start Saturday, but clouds will be on the increase during the day as our next system gets ever closer for Sunday. With the clouds on the increase, we’ll likely see temperatures hold steady near 70º. However, clouds continue to increase during the nighttime hours as showers return for Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Disturbances continue to filter through early next week as highs stay near average in the middle to upper 60s.

