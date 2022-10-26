Cold front moves out, but chilly temperatures linger for a while longer

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Outside of some stray rain chances early, the word of today is dreary. Keep those jackets handy!

Today and Tonight

Overcast skies will be the name of the game off and on all day. While I never rule out a peek or two of sunshine, I do not believe that will be the case for your Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to drop through mid-morning into the low 50s before struggling to make it back into the mid-50s this afternoon. Some may not make it.

Clouds will start tonight, but I do believe we will see some partial clearing late. The clouds will keep us a touch warmer, but as they clear, we should drop into the mid-40s for most.

Extended Forecast

After a few morning clouds on Thursday, it looks like the sun takes back over for the afternoon hours. That will help us rebound back into the 60s for highs. Skies will clear out Thursday night, taking most of us back toward the 40-degree mark. Some 30s can’t be ruled out in the sheltered valleys.

Friday and Saturday look amazing with temperatures near 70 both days under a mix of sun and clouds. I think we pick up a few more clouds as we head into Saturday night and Sunday, but I believe our next best chance for rain is Sunday night.

Now, I know everyone is watching Monday like a hawk. I can’t say I blame you. As of now, I do believe we still see some rain chances for the trick-or-treaters, BUT the models are TRYING to trend drier. We’ll see how that works out. Keep rain gear in your Halloween plans, for now.

Here is a list of trick-or-treat days and times. If we are missing yours and you know it, let us know!

