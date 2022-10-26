Chicken processing plant to create 200+ jobs in Caryville

Gold Creek Foods, based in Georgia, is taking over the former Campos Foods site on Elkins Rd.
By Christyn Allen
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Gold Creek Foods, one of the nation’s largest poultry processing companies will create 200+ jobs in Campbell County.

Gold Creek Foods, based in Georgia, is taking over the former Campos Foods site on Elkins Road in Caryville. When that facility closed earlier this year, hundreds were laid off.

Campbell County mayor Jack Lynch is excited to see a new manufacturer come to the area. “We’ve worked with them since day one. We’ve been working with them since I’ve been here trying to get them up and going,” Mayor Lynch said.

Gold Creek Foods is investing $15 million to establish their manufacturing operations. “I’m excited for the employees that get to go back to their jobs. I’m excited for their families, they have more opportunities now than they ever had,” said Mayor Lynch.

Gary Human, East Tenn. Regional Director for the State Dept. of Economic and Community Development, said although workforce shortages are a problem nationwide, he’s confident the 218 positions will fill up by the time the plant is in full operation in February 2023.

“200 jobs back into a rural community is very big,” said Human.

“We think it’s very important and we’re working to gain more industrial jobs to mix with our tourism to create a better Campbell County,” said Lynch.

Gold Creek Foods is accepting applications for employment now. To apply, click here.

