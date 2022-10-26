Boyd County police chase ends with shots fired

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - An early morning police chase Wednesday has ended with shots fired.

Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says it started around 3 a.m when deputies started the chase due to a situation involving drugs.

The chase started near U.S. 60 and ended with a truck crashing into a home on Beech Street in Ashland.

Sheriff Woods says shots were fired and Kentucky State Police is investigating the matter.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

