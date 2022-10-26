Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin

Raven Sartain said a bear climbed into their cars open window just minutes after they arrived in Gatlinburg on Saturday.
Raven Sartain said a bear climbed into their cars open window just minutes after they arrived...
Raven Sartain said a bear climbed into their cars open window just minutes after they arrived in Gatlinburg on Saturday.(WVLT)
By Sam Luther
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the same day a bear broke into a cabin and injured a man, another family nearby had a bear encounter of their own.

In the same area, Raven Sartain and her family from Alabama said they got to their cabin and within five minutes of being there had an up close and personal encounter with a bear.

“Apparently, the milkshake did bring the bears to the yard,” said Sartain after she believes a bear smelled the milkshake in the back seat of her car and climbed through the open window to get it.

This family comes to the mountains every year and has seen bears off and on, but nothing like this.

Sartain said after the initial encounter, multiple bears kept coming back in the days after. The Tuscaloosa native added that some even came as close as their front door while they watched safely from inside.

“They’re not scared of us so that kind of worries me,” said Sartain as she thought about how close and often the bears came to the family.

Knowing what happened in the same area with the attack, this family is making sure they take extra steps to be safe.

According to Sartain, they’re now ensuring their windows are up and doors locked. When they go outside, they’re not going alone and always bringing someone with them for safety.

If you encounter a bear in the Smokies, here’s what you should do.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Coal miner and family
Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville
Andrew Allen, a seven-year-old, second-grade student, died Saturday, sending shockwaves through...
‘Better because of Andrew’: Pikeville Elementary mourns death of second-grade student
Gavin Chadwell named MVP
Two-sport athlete Gavin Chadwell transfers to North Laurel
A portion of the scene following the shooting.
Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi

Latest News

Burn Bans
Burn bans in effect for several EKY counties due to dry conditions
WYMT First Alert Weather
Cold front moves out, but chilly temperatures linger for a while longer
Woman arrested, man wanted in drug investigation
Woman arrested, man wanted in drug investigation
Deadly shooting - 4:30 p.m.
Deadly shooting - 4:30 p.m.