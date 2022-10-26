AppHarvest opens new high-tech vegetable farm in Ky. town

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - AppHarvest just opened a new high-tech vegetable farm that will bring 60 jobs to Berea.

A ceremony was held Wednesday to highlight AppHarvest’s new 15-acre indoor salad greens farm. Inside the facility, you’ll find 35 million lettuce plants growing at a time.

The farm also features a touchless growing system. That’s something CEO Jonathan Webb says grocery stores are excited about because touchless growing reduces the chances of spreading E-coli within the produce that customers buy.

“You can’t name a grocer in the top ten that hasn’t been in this facility already.” Webb stated, “They’re coming to us now people want to know how do we get the highest level of food safety. How do we get something reliable? How do we get something fresh and crisp?”

You’ll soon be able to find these fresh salad greens in grocery stores across the country, just look for the packaging called “Queen of Greens.”

