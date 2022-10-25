Woman found dead from gunshot in Lexington home

Lexington police investigating in city's downtown
Lexington police investigating in city's downtown(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Jim Stratman
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning.

Police were called around 4 a.m. for a report of shots being fired into a home on Maple Avenue near Loudon Avenue.

Officers say a woman was found inside the home and was declared dead by the fire department.

Police confirm the woman died from a gunshot wound.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says this is being investigated as the city’s 39th homicide of 2022.

He did not confirm how the woman died but says they did not find a weapon in the home.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

This story is developing and will be updated as WKYT learns more.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
Gavin Chadwell named MVP
Two-sport athlete Gavin Chadwell transfers to North Laurel
Ambulance
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention

Latest News

Deadly shooting - 4:30 p.m.
Deadly shooting - 4:30 p.m.
Buchanan Murder
Buchanan County, VA Murder - 11 pm
Burn Ban Latest - 4:00 p.m.
Burn Ban Latest - 4:00 p.m.
Kenneth E. Broyles and Ernest W. Triplett were arrested on October 11.
Tennessee pair charged with trafficking three pounds of meth
Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler’s squad car sits at an intersection downtown.
Suspect arrested for 2021 deadly shooting of Big Stone Gap officer