Woman found dead from gunshot in Lexington home

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning.

Police were called around 4 a.m. for a report of shots being fired into a home on Maple Avenue near Loudon Avenue.

Officers say a woman was found inside the home and was declared dead by the fire department.

Police confirm the woman died from a gunshot wound.

Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn says this is being investigated as the city’s 39th homicide of 2022.

He did not confirm how the woman died but says they did not find a weapon in the home.

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

This story is developing and will be updated as WKYT learns more.

