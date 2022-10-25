U.S. 421 back open in Leslie County following early morning closing

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update: The Leslie County Sheriff tells WYMT the road is back open.

Original Story:

We have a traffic alert to pass along to you this morning.

The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office and Leslie County Dispatch confirm U.S. 421 is closed due to a piece of construction equipment being stuck in the Stinnett/Wendover area.

We’re told a tow truck is on the scene and the road could open soon.

This will impact travel between Hyden and Harlan until it is cleared.

We will pass along updates as we get them.

