Traffic Alert: U.S. 421 closed in Leslie County until further notice

Photo Courtesy: Leslie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Photo Courtesy: Leslie County Sheriff's Office Facebook page(Leslie County Sheriff's Office Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:34 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you this morning.

The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office and Leslie County Dispatch confirm U.S. 421 is closed due to a piece of construction equipment being stuck in the Stinnett/Wendover area.

We’re told a tow truck is on the scene and the road could open soon.

This will impact travel between Hyden and Harlan until it is cleared.

We will pass along updates as we get them.

