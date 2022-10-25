Tennessee pair charged with trafficking three pounds of meth

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two Tennessee men and charged them with trafficking multiple pounds of suspected meth.

Deputies pulled over a gray Toyota Camry after the driver, 43-year-old Kenneth E. Broyles of Mosheim, Tenn., ran a stoplight. After the driver and passenger, 48-year-old Ernest W. Triplett Jr. or Rogersville, Tenn., were acting suspicious, the deputy deployed his K9 officer, which gave a positive signal to the deputy.

A search of the car found approximately three pounds of crystal meth and two guns.

Broyles and Triplett were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

