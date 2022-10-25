Tennessee pair charged with trafficking three pounds of meth

Kenneth E. Broyles and Ernest W. Triplett were arrested on October 11.
Kenneth E. Broyles and Ernest W. Triplett were arrested on October 11.(Laurel County Sheriff's Office)
By Evan Hatter
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department has arrested two Tennessee men and charged them with trafficking multiple pounds of suspected meth.

Deputies pulled over a gray Toyota Camry after the driver, 43-year-old Kenneth E. Broyles of Mosheim, Tenn., ran a stoplight. After the driver and passenger, 48-year-old Ernest W. Triplett Jr. or Rogersville, Tenn., were acting suspicious, the deputy deployed his K9 officer, which gave a positive signal to the deputy.

A search of the car found approximately three pounds of crystal meth and two guns.

Broyles and Triplett were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and were taken to the Laurel County Detention Center.

