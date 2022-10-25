Shelter workers, veterinarians give tips on how to winterize your outdoor pets’ space

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - With colder weather coming our way, veterinarians and shelter workers are stressing the importance of preparing a space for your outdoor animals to ensure their safety against the elements.

“Animals in the wild, they have means to make their own habitats,” said Minnie Owsley, a staff member with the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter. “If you have them in a fence, in a kennel, or on a chain, you’ve taken all that away from it, so its best to provide some kind of means for them to keep themselves warm.”

Dr. Danika Harvey at the Appalachian Animal Hospital in Hazard said it is especially important to keep any newborn or elderly animals safe from the elements.

“Very elderly and very young animals are really susceptible to hypothermia just like people are and they can freeze to death in cold weather,” said Dr. Harvey.

Frostbite is also a concern as colder weather approaches.

“They can get cold then they can get frostbite, particularly the tips of their ears and the ends of their tails,” said Dr. Harvey. “They can lose them in really cold weather.”

Dr. Harvey said covering your pets’ shelter with plastic and insulating the space with hay or wood chips can help keep moisture out.

“There are heat lamps available that you can use,” Dr. Harvey added. “There [is] bedding that is heated, and its like an electric pad that you can plug in for them to lay on.”

It is also important to consider your pet’s water source when temperatures drop.

“There are actually heated water bottles you can get, or there’s heating devices made to put in water to keep it warm enough to where it won’t freeze,” said Dr. Harvey. “If you don’t have those available, its important to change the water real frequent so it wont freeze up on them and they’ll have something to drink.”

If you choose to keep your outdoor pets warm with blankets, it is important to ensure they stay dry because keeping wet fabric with your animals can cause more harm than good.

Both Owsley and Dr. Harvey said it is better to start preparing early.

“We’ve still got a few warmer days now, so it would be best to take the time now to get these in place for their pets and animals rather than to wait until its 20 degrees outside and snowing and sleeting and going on,” said Owsley.

If you need help securing a shelter or supplies to winterize your pet’s space, you can contact your local animal control or animal shelter for assistance.

