Primary Care Centers of EKY host Halloween Fest event with largest turnout yet

By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky (PCCEK) hosted its annual Halloween Fest event at the clinic in Hazard, involving several community partners in the process.

Dozens of people lined up outside of the Primary Care building to take part in the festivities.

Primary Care has partnered with various organizations, including the Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter to display some adoptable pets.

Each of the booths in the building decorated for a theme and competed to see which one gets the most votes from attendees.

”We are just blown away but so excited and just so pleased, and hope that the kiddos enjoyed it as much as we have and have enjoyed putting it together and having that little competition,” said Tammy Hignite, Community Outreach Coordinator for PCCEK.

Hignite said this was the largest turnout they have had for their Halloween Fest event.

