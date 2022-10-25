Marine Corps League detachment named in Woody Williams’ honor

Marine Corps League detachment named in Woody Williams’ honor
Marine Corps League detachment named in Woody Williams’ honor
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington detachment 340 Marine Corps League has a new name in honor of one of West Virginia’s greatest heroes.

It’s now the Hershel “Woody” Williams detachment, named in honor of the late Medal of Honor recipient.

Members got consent from Williams’ family and voted unanimously Monday in favor of the renaming.

Williams was the last surviving World War II Medal of Honor recipient and the first enlisted service member to lie in honor at the nation’s Capitol in Washington.

“He was just the most genuine person you’d ever want to meet,” said Patti Leib, Marine Corps League Adjutant. “He loved the Marines, he loves all veterans, and he never quit serving.”

Monday’s ceremony closed with a moment of silence in honor of Williams.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
Ambulance
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
Gavin Chadwell named MVP
Two-sport athlete Gavin Chadwell transfers to North Laurel
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, 18-year-old Dalton Weddle, died in an accident...
Kentucky sheriff’s son killed in crash over the weekend

Latest News

Buchanan Murder
Buchanan County, VA Murder - 11 pm
2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Breezy and mild day before cold front brings rain chances back tonight
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville City Tourism Facebook
City of Pikeville opens new “Real McCoy” trail
Photo Courtesy: Buchanan County Sheriff's Office
Police: Buchanan County murder victim was pregnant at the time of her death