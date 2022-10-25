London Mayoral candidates face-off in debate before midterms

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - London Mayoral candidates Randall Weddle and Judd Weaver faced off in a debate Tuesday evening.

The debate took place at the Jackson Energy office in London.

The evening started at 5:30p.m. with time for prospective City Council members to state their case.

Weaver and Weddle are vying for current Mayor Troy Rudder’s position. Rudder has been the Mayor of London since 2007, but is not running.

The next Mayor of London will serve a four year term.

Election Day is November 8.

