HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On this week’s episode of Issues and Answers: The Mountain Edition, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sits down with the Democratic nominee for Kentucky’s 5th district U.S. House of Representatives seat Conor Halblieb.

You can watch Steve’s conversation with the 5th district’s sitting congressman Rep. Hal Rogers from back in August here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.