Girl hit by vehicle while boarding school bus in NKY

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A 9-year-old girl is expected to be ok after being hit by a vehicle that failed to stop for a school bus in Owen County Tuesday morning.

Dep. Peter Schierlow says the girl was crossing U.S. 127 north of Owenton around 7:30 a.m. when she was struck.

A male driver in his 50s was cited for passing a loading school bus, Dep. Schierlow said.

He says the 9-year-old was flown to Children’s Hospital in Cincinnati with non-life-threatening injuries.

