Gifford road industrial park in receives $1 million from AMLER

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Gifford Road Industrial Park in Magoffin County received $1 million in funding to construct a build-ready certified site.

The funding was announced at the SOAR Summit in Pikeville by Governor Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers. A total of $24.4 million in Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program funds for economic development projects in nine Eastern Kentucky counties.

Matthew Wireman, Magoffin County Judge-Executive said, “Our goal is that, at our site that we have businesses come that will be around for a while that will build careers so that our youth can stay home and not have to travel away to work.”

Magoffin County has the highest unemployment rate in the state of Kentucky and Wireman said he hopes this industrial park will provide more jobs in the area.

“It’s a life on the road and it’s tough. Other than the school system, which is the largest employer in the county, you know, there’s not a whole lot of industry here, and that’s what we hope this park will do,” he said.

The industrial park will be located directly off the Mountain Parkway and has the potential to house man businesses.

“We have some designs that will partial the industrial site so that we could have up to five businesses sitting on four to five acres, employing 15 to 25 people apiece,” Wireman said. “Which would be, you know we’d have a hundred to 150 employees.”

He also added that the funds to make it a build-ready certified site will also make it easier for many businesses interested in moving to the area.

