Five people rescued after being trapped in underground cavern

After more than 26 hours, five people who were trapped underground in a cave have been rescued. (Credit: KNXV via CNN Newsource)
By KNXV Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT
PEACH SPRINGS, Ariz. (KNXV) - What started as a 45-minute tour at Grand Canyon Caverns for the family of eight on Sunday afternoon turned chaotic when the elevator they went down in broke.

The family said staff urged them to walk up 21 flights of stairs to get out, but the stairs are narrow and steep, like a fire escape.

“There was no protection from anybody slipping and falling,” Sherry Jimenez said.

The cavern has a suite at the bottom, an area that the family was offered to stay in, but Sherry Jimenez’s daughter-in-law, Felicia Jimenez, had her two babies with her and had run out of diapers and formula.

Her husband, Michael Jimenez, went up and called for help after noticing no work was being done on the elevator.

Eventually, Peach Springs Fire Department came to rescue them.

“I asked the chief right when he got down there. I said immediately, ‘I need to ask you this question. Did you get a call earlier and did you guys say that you refused?’ and he was like, ‘I’ve been working all day since this morning and we have received no phone call from them about anything,’” Felicia Jimenez said.

The stairs were not an option because several family members have various disabilities and health conditions.

Before going on the tour, they said they made sure that it was handicapped accessible.

“I’m super frustrated because it’s 2022, almost 2023, and I think handicap accessible should definitely be advanced by now,” Felicia Jimenez said.

The family said after being trapped for more than 26 hours, they will not be going down into a cavern ever again.

