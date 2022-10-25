‘Every fire is different’: Several Ky. counties issue burn bans

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This past weekend, Magoffin County Judge-Executive Matt Wireman said they had multiple fires across the county. Wireman recently issued a burn ban.

”These dry conditions, and the wind and obviously, with all the leaves falling, it creates a very hazardous situation,” he said. “Not only for our forest but for the air that we breathe.”

As of Tuesday, Johnson, Lawrence, Pulaski, Rowan and Whitley counties join Magoffin in issuing burn bans.

”We have people that burn habitually, things in their yard and those kinds of things, but we just wanted to make them aware,” he added.

A Chief Forester said burning in your yard is actually one of the main causes of wildfires, and if you are not careful, the fire could reach your home.

”Times are dry, and it will spread very rapidly right now,” said Jason Hunt. “Then other times, it may be high moisture in the air, high humidity and it will be a slow rate of spread.”

Hunts said burn bans are necessary to let Kentuckians know the risk of burning.

”Every fire is different, you could have the same fire in the same spot every year, and it will be a different fire every time,” he said. “Just depending on wind, humidity and getting the equipment to where it needs to be.”

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.