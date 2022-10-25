Emmy-winning actor Leslie Jordan attended UK

Jordan attended the University of Kentucky for one year in 1979, studying in the college of communications.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are remembering Emmy-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan.

The beloved actor was killed in a car crash in Los Angeles, Monday.

Jordan attended the University of Kentucky for one year in 1979, studying in the College of Communications.

Jordan was best known for his roles in Will and Grace and American Horror Story. He was also known for his social media presence, gaining a large following during the pandemic.

Friends and co-stars, including Dolly Parton, are sharing memories of Jordan. Monday, Parton tweeted that she was “hurt and shocked.”

Jordan was 67.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Coal miner and family
Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville
Andrew Allen, a seven-year-old, second-grade student, died Saturday, sending shockwaves through...
‘Better because of Andrew’: Pikeville Elementary mourns death of second-grade student
Gavin Chadwell named MVP
Two-sport athlete Gavin Chadwell transfers to North Laurel
A portion of the scene following the shooting.
Ky. missing person case ends with deadly shooting in Mississippi

Latest News

Burn Bans
Burn bans in effect for several EKY counties due to dry conditions
WYMT First Alert Weather
Cold front moves out, but chilly temperatures linger for a while longer
Woman arrested, man wanted in drug investigation
Woman arrested, man wanted in drug investigation
Raven Sartain said a bear climbed into their cars open window just minutes after they arrived...
Bear climbs into car outside of Gatlinburg cabin
Deadly shooting - 4:30 p.m.
Deadly shooting - 4:30 p.m.