Cold front brings rain, cooler air

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After an above average finish to the weekend and start of the work week, we have a cold front pushing into the region...leading to the return of some showers throughout the region.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Overcast skies continue through the evening and overnight as our shower chances continue to ramp up as the front moves in our direction. Showers will be off and on overnight, with a quarter inch of rain being the most that most will see. We need it, but certainly not drought-busting. Lows stay mild in the middle 40s.

We’ll start to dry out as the front pushes through early Wednesday. However, while the rain is leaving, the clouds look to hang tough for most of the day. That, combined with our cold front bringing northwesterly winds into the region, will keep us much cooler for a high. Granted, that still only slightly below average in the lower to middle 60s. However, as skies turn partly cloudy overnight, we’re in for quite the chilly night as we fall back into the upper 40s for an overnight low.

Late Week and Beyond

High pressure looks to build back into the region as we head into Thursday and Friday. This will allow full sunshine to return to the forecast, though it won’t help highs on Thursday as they end up only in the middle 60s. We’ll see that sunshine bring us back above average with highs near 70º on Friday.

We keep things in the 70s on Saturday, but clouds will be making an appearance once again as another frontal boundary pushes into the region. That’s ahead of another shower chance working in for Sunday and Monday as we see temperatures fall back into the 60s.

