CMH 23 receives $1 million grant for TV and radio broadcasting studio at MAC

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Last week at the SOAR Summit in Pikeville, 11 projects across the region received grants totaling nearly $25 million. One project that received a share of those funds was Country Music Highway 23′s (CMH 23) new radio and television broadcasting studio at the Mountain Arts Center.

CMH 23, the MAC, and Big Sandy Community and Technical College (BSCTC) have partnered to bring more educational opportunities for those interested in entering the broadcasting industry. The $1 million grant will help equip the studio with state-of-the-art equipment for hands-on learning.

“It’s allowing people of all ages to get hands-on learning experience to learn what it is to help write and produce a show or radio programming,” said CMH 23 content creator and producer Jill Hamlin.

Hamlin is also the Associate Director of Fine Arts at BSCTC and says the studio will drive tourism into the region by putting more emphasis on local talent.

“Right here in the heart of the mountains sometimes get bypassed or we get overlooked, but really and truly that’s where our talent is,” said Hamlin. “We have so much talent, so much culture, and this is just one more reason to stop by and see us.”

Allowing artists to gain more attention for their work and more educational opportunities for those interested in radio or TV broadcasting. Not just for Prestonsburg or Floyd County, but for all of Eastern Kentucky.

“We’re trying to do it all up and down US-23 and capitalize on the talent that we have to try and draw people to the area,” said Prestonsburg Mayor and CMH 23 secretary and treasurer Les Stapleton.

Preparing artists for future careers and investing in young creative minds across Appalachia.

“We want our artists, the artists that come and share their stories share their talents with CMH 23, to be able to be as prepared as possible for when those phone calls or those knocks on the door come,” said Hamlin.

Hamlin and Stapleton added that you can find out more about CMH 23 on its website or social media pages.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.