CMA Awards to open with a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Country Music Association Awards will open this year’s show with a tribute to the late country queen Loretta Lynn, who died this month at the age of 90.

Other announced performers for the Nov. 9 show include co-host Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Carly Pearce and Morgan Wallen.

Kelsea Ballerini will team up with Kelly Clarkson and Pearce for a performance of her song “YOU’RE DRUNK, GO HOME,” while leading nominee Lainey Wilson will perform a duet with HARDY.

Zac Brown Band will perform with Jimmy Allen and blues rocker Marcus King.

Bryan is co-hosting 56th annual CMA Awards with football star Peyton Manning.

The show airs live on ABC and the next day on Hulu.

