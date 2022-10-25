City of Pikeville opens new “Real McCoy” trail

Photo Courtesy: Pikeville City Tourism Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville City Tourism Facebook
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:21 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Lovers of the outdoors now have a new place to play in Pikeville.

Officials with the city cut the ribbon on the Real McCoy Trail at Bob Amos Park on Monday.

The new trail will add four miles to the park and links to the current hiking system already in place.

Newly appointed Director of Outdoor Recreation PJ Collins dug the trail by hand. He plans to continue the expansion, adding more miles of trails.

“I am excited for ‘The Real McCoy’ to finally be open to the public and enjoyed by members of our community, as well as visitors to Pikeville,” said Collins in a news release. “This trail has been a work in progress for some time now, and I know that seasoned hikers will enjoy the challenge!”

The trail will have two trailhead access points, both located at the park. The trail is deemed “strenuous” overall, with sections ranging from “easiest” to “highly strenuous.”

Officials say while the majority of the trail is mountain bike friendly, it’s not fully suited for the activity at this time. Down the road, campsites will also be added to the trail, but they are not ready yet.

You can get the latest updates on the trail here.

