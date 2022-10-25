CDC reports declining interest in COVID boosters

The new variants accounted for nearly 1 in 3 new COVID-19 infections last week, according to the latest CDC estimates. (CNN, ELI LILLY)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s declining interest in COVID vaccine boosters, even among older adults, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC reported seniors in the U.S. are more likely to be vaccinated than any other age group, but uptake has declined with each additional shot.

About 93% of people ages 65 and older have completed their initial vaccine series, according to the CDC. However, only about 72% of those eligible have kept up to date by getting their first booster and less than half have gotten their second booster shot.

As for the updated bivalent booster shots, which target the original strain and two omicron subvariants, less than 10% of the population ages 5 and up have gotten it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
Gavin Chadwell named MVP
Two-sport athlete Gavin Chadwell transfers to North Laurel
Ambulance
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention

Latest News

Buchanan Murder
Buchanan County, VA Murder - 11 pm
President Joe Biden get a booster vaccine Tuesday at the White House.
Biden gets updated COVID-19 booster shot, promotes vaccine
Pope Francis attends with Christian leaders the last day of the "Cry for peace" (Il grids della...
Pope, other leaders, appeal for end to ‘nuclear nightmare’
(Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
CMA Awards to open with a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn
A view of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia region, in...
Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant