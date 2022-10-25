Candidates for Mayor of Richmond focus on economic development

By Grason Passmore
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - It is just over two weeks until midterm elections and the race for Mayor of Richmond is heating up.

Voters turned out Monday night to hear from the candidates on Eastern Kentucky University’s campus. Incumbent Mayor Robert Blythe faces a challenge from current City Commissioner Krystin Arnold.

The main topics of tonight’s forum centered around economic development.

" I think if we would market Richmond in a way that opened youth travel sports with open arms, there’s significant economic impact that could happen there,” said Arnold.

Arnold says the city should take advantage of recently annexed acres for an additional park to welcome those in youth travel sports, to then stay in hotels and eat at city restaurants.

Mayor Blythe focused on the amount of travelers the new Buc-ee’s has brought in.

“I wanted to see that destination also attract to our other businesses,” said Mayor Blythe.

Both candidates also agree there is need to grow the downtown area, as well.

