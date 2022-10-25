Burn bans in effect for several EKY counties due to dry conditions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - With lower humidity and drier conditions expected to continue for several more days, forest fires are popping up across the region.

During the fall forest fire season, which lasts until December 15th, outdoor burning is banned between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if the fire is within 150 feet of any woodland, brush or fields containing dry grass or other materials that could catch on fire.

At least 6 counties in our region have issued burn bans, which mean no burning at all, no matter what time of the day it is. They are Johnson, Lawrence, Magoffin, Pulaski, Rowan and Whitley. County burn bans are issued by the judge-executive and are enforced by local law enforcement. Those who violate a ban can be charged with a misdemeanor.

Earlier this week, forest fires were reported in Leslie, Floyd, Perry, Breathitt, Lee, Morgan, Magoffin, Lawrence, Knox, Owsley, Whitley and Clay County.

Even with rain moving in, officials do not expect it to be enough to saturate the ground to keep more fires from happening.

You can see the current list of counties with burn bans here.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.