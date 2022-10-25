Breezy and mild day before cold front brings rain chances back tonight

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While most of today looks dry, some big changes are coming to our forecast for the middle of the week.

Today and Tonight

Temperatures are all over the place this morning. Just like yesterday, the further south you are, the colder it is. Further north and on the ridges, it’s warmer. Depending on where you are, you could be in the 40s or 50s when you wake up. Southeast winds and some sunshine mixed with clouds early will push our temperatures into the upper 70s before the clouds increase this afternoon and bring the rain chances with them late, thanks to the approaching cold front.

It looks like the best chances for rain will be after midnight, but we could see some stray chances as early as 5 p.m. Lows will eventually drop into the low 50s sometime tomorrow morning.

Extended Forecast

Scattered showers will linger into your early Wednesday and the breezy conditions will continue, making it feel colder than the air temperature at times. I honestly think we stay cloudy all day long tomorrow and temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s. We’ll see how it plays out. The rain chances should move out by lunchtime, if it takes that long. Skies will try to slowly clear on Wednesday night, but the cloud deck should keep us in the upper 40s in most locations.

The sunshine finally breaks back through on Thursday, but it will be mixed with some clouds. That trend will continue into the first part of the weekend. Highs Thursday warm back up into the mid-60s, head back close to 70 on Friday and stay pretty close on Sunday. Overnight lows all three days should be in the 40s.

Now, here is where the forecast gets tricky. Models are hinting at a second cold front moving in at the end of this weekend that would carry us into the first of next week and we all know what Monday is ... Halloween. As of now, while it looks like we could see some breaks in the action late, it might not be the best weather for the trick-or-treaters. We’ve still got a few days, so we’ll see how it plays out. Stay tuned!

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.