Alleged murderer and 18 others charged in federal drug roundup in SWVA

ABINGDON, Va. (WYMT) - 19 people, including a man accused of murdering Big Stone Gap, Va. police officer Michael Chandler in November 2021, were arrested on federal charges Tuesday in connection with a wide-ranging federal drug and gun conspiracy.

34-year-old Michael Donivan White was originally arrested last November at a motel in Kingsport, Tenn. and faced 13 charges, including aggravated murder and felony murder, after allegedly shooting Chandler as he responded to a welfare call in Big Stone Gap.

18 other people from around Southwest Virginia and Southeast Kentucky were also arrested and charged with various drug and gun offenses that are related to the murder of Officer Chandler, according to federal documents. Court documents allege that from August 2021 through the present, that these people participated in a conspiracy to distribute more than 100 pounds of meth, heroin and fentanyl.

“Today’s arrests have brought into custody the alleged murderer of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler and disrupted a large-scale drug-trafficking organization responsible for bringing more than 100 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl into Southwest Virginia,” said United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh today. “My Office continues its commitment to seek justice for those affected by the senseless violence that all-too-often accompanies the narcotics trade and once again has endangered the peace and stability of Southwest Virginia.”

These people include:

Christopher Adam Dewayne Bates, of Appalachia, Virginia

Amanda Nicole Blanton, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Charles Ryan Bowman, of Duffield, Virginia

Elicia Amber Burns, of Evarts, Kentucky

Brian Gregory Carroll, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Keri Leann Corbin, of Jonesville, Virginia

Hailee Michelle Dietz, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Anthony Curtis Steven Holmes, of Duffield, Virginia

Paul Thomas Jones, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Timothy Ray Jones, of Duffield, Virginia

James Brian Mullins, of Abingdon, Virginia

Justine Dwayne (“Doughboy”) Skaggs, of Duffield, Virginia

Lucille Renee (“Lucy”) Vanover, of Duffield, Virginia

Misty Lynn Ward, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Kacie Lynn Werner, of Duffield, Virginia

Tiny Lue (“Tina”) Westmoreland, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Tyler Lee Westmoreland, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia

Michael Donivan White, 34, of Big Stone Gap, Virginia

James Ray Worley, of Appalachia, Virginia

“Today’s arrests broke up a large-scale drug operation that brought huge quantities of lethal narcotics and, subsequently, violence and tragedy, into Southwest Virginia,” said Attorney General Jason S. Miyares. “The murder of Officer Chandler shook all of Virginia and is a painful reminder of the risk law enforcement willingly embrace every day. As my office supports the prosecution in that case, we are proud of all our partners, particularly the U.S. Attorney’s office and the lead law enforcement agencies, the Virginia State Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and their unwavering commitment to justice.”

“The outcome of this case is the result of the excellent work by the investigators who took part in this investigation. Thanks to their tireless efforts there are several violent criminals off our streets. We at ATF work hard to keep our communities safe from people who endanger our neighborhoods,” said acting Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon. “We will continue to work collaboratively with all our partners to combat violent crimes in an effort to maintain public safety.”

