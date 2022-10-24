Woman covered in ash, soot arrested at scene of suspected arson

Tara Lycans, 38, faces charges in connection with a suspected arson case in Wayne County, W.Va.
Tara Lycans, 38, faces charges in connection with a suspected arson case in Wayne County, W.Va.(Wayne County Sheriff's Department)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A woman officials say was found at the scene of a suspected arson covered in ash and soot was arrested and charged, according to West Virginia State Police.

Troopers report Tara Lycans, 38, was arrested at the scene along Right Fork off Bull Creek Road in Crum Monday, Oct. 24.

A tip regarding a possible arson was reported to Wayne 911 just before 8:30 a.m.

According to West Virginia State Police, a Kermit volunteer firefighter was called to the same house the night before and knocked down flames.

The fireman told state troopers on Monday he drove passed the home and found Tara Lycans burning the barn along with another property outside of the home.

The barn was destroyed along with the other outside property.

Lycans, who officials say was covered in ash and soot, was arrested for first degree arson.

She was transported to the Western Regional Jail.

Her bond has been set at $50,000.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
Ambulance
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
Gavin Chadwell named MVP
Two-sport athlete Gavin Chadwell transfers to North Laurel
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle, 18-year-old Dalton Weddle, died in an accident...
Kentucky sheriff’s son killed in crash over the weekend

Latest News

Buchanan Murder
Buchanan County, VA Murder - 11 pm
2022 Trick or Treat dates and times across the mountains
Breezy and mild day before cold front brings rain chances back tonight
Photo Courtesy: Pikeville City Tourism Facebook
City of Pikeville opens new “Real McCoy” trail
Photo Courtesy: Buchanan County Sheriff's Office
Police: Buchanan County murder victim was pregnant at the time of her death