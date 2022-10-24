Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, dies at 94

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Wilma Haverly Barnstable, who co-founded the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, has died at the age of 94.

Barnstable was born in Corbin and moved to Lexington at the age of 16, where she attended the University of Kentucky.

The gala she started with her daughters has donated more than $17 million dollars to the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at UK Healthcare.

A visitation has been set for November 6th at Maxwell Street Presbyterian Church in Lexington.

You can find more information in Barnstable’s obituary.

