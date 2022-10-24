Williamsburg Police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one Southern Kentucky city are asking people to be on the lookout for a suspect wanted on a warrant for attempted kidnapping.

Officers with the Williamsburg Police Department have an active warrant out for 19-year-old Colin Powers of Williamsburg.

No details were given about the incident, but if you see him, you are asked to call (606) 549-6017 or your local law enforcement agency.

