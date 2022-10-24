Wayne County man facing multiple charges following crash that leaves another driver injured

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after police say he caused a crash while drunk and high.

Around 8:20 Sunday night, two Wayne County deputies were called to East Highway 90 for a reckless driver complaint. On the way to that, they were told the car hit another one, leaving the driver of the second vehicle with possible serious injuries.

When deputies arrived, they found the intoxicated driver, identified as Darvin Shelton, 47, of Monticello, passed out behind the steering wheel. Police said when they searched the car, they found alcoholic beverage containers and when Shelton came to, he told them he had been drinking and had taken hydrocodone pills.

Shelton was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center. He is charged with careless driving, DUI, wanton endangerment, assault and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

The driver of the other car, who was not identified, was taken to Wayne County Hospital. We do not know their current condition.

