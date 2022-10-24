Wayne County man facing multiple charges following crash that leaves another driver injured

Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Wayne County Detention Center(Wayne County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky man is facing some serious charges after police say he caused a crash while drunk and high.

Around 8:20 Sunday night, two Wayne County deputies were called to East Highway 90 for a reckless driver complaint. On the way to that, they were told the car hit another one, leaving the driver of the second vehicle with possible serious injuries.

When deputies arrived, they found the intoxicated driver, identified as Darvin Shelton, 47, of Monticello, passed out behind the steering wheel. Police said when they searched the car, they found alcoholic beverage containers and when Shelton came to, he told them he had been drinking and had taken hydrocodone pills.

Shelton was arrested and taken to the Wayne County Detention Center. He is charged with careless driving, DUI, wanton endangerment, assault and driving on a suspended or revoked license.

The driver of the other car, who was not identified, was taken to Wayne County Hospital. We do not know their current condition.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student
37-year-old Tawana R. Martin was last seem Friday morning.
Kentucky State Police looking for missing Laurel County woman
Jail
Man arrested after body of woman found in Buchanan County
3 face charges in connection with community vandalism
3 face charges in connection with community vandalism
A funeral service in Tennessee took an unexpected turn when the loved ones of a deceased father...
Grave mistake: Family finds wrong body buried in father’s plot

Latest News

Troy Dunkelberger
Trial begins Monday for man accused of murder in Eastern Ky.
WYMT First Alert Weather
Nice trend continues to start the last full week of October, but rain chances approach with new cold front
Courtesy: The Lexington Herald-Leader
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, dies at 94
Photo Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page
Deputies investigating thefts at former elementary school