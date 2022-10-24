Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A picture from this weekend’s University of Kentucky Blue-White Game in Pikeville is going viral.

In the photo, it shows a coal miner coming straight from work to the game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena on Saturday.

It caught the attention of UK Head Basketball Coach John Calipari, who posted it on his Facebook page Monday morning.

In the post, Coach Cal shared his family’s beginnings in the coal industry and said he would provide VIP tickets to the man and his son at a home game at Rupp Arena.

How awesome is that?

