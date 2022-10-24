Two-sport athlete Gavin Chadwell transfers to North Laurel

Gavin Chadwell named MVP
Gavin Chadwell named MVP
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Tight end Gavin Chadwell has confirmed his transfer to North Laurel after leaving the Knox Central program.

Chadwell boasts football offers from EKU and Kentucky, the No. 25 tight end in his class according to 247 Sports.

During his freshman season for Knox Central basketball, Chadwell led the Panthers to a 13th Region title and was named tournament MVP.

North Laurel football is 6-3 in the first year under head coach Jason Chappell. The North Laurel basketball team won the 2022 13th Region tournament, led by Kentucky commit Reed Sheppard.

Chadwell has yet to confirm what sport or sports he will play for the Jaguars.

