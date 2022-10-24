Trial begins Monday for man accused of murder in Eastern Ky.

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A trial is set to start Monday for a man accused of killing a family friend in Wolfe County.

State troopers said Troy Dunkelberger shot and killed Jarron Slayback in 2020.

The two were on vacation with other friends in the Red River Gorge.

Witnesses said the shooting happened at a cabin during an argument.

Dunkelberger is charged with first-degree murder.

Jury selection begins at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.