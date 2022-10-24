Trial begins Monday for man accused of murder in Eastern Ky.

Troy Dunkelberger
Troy Dunkelberger(WKYT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A trial is set to start Monday for a man accused of killing a family friend in Wolfe County.

State troopers said Troy Dunkelberger shot and killed Jarron Slayback in 2020.

The two were on vacation with other friends in the Red River Gorge.

Witnesses said the shooting happened at a cabin during an argument.

Dunkelberger is charged with first-degree murder.

Jury selection begins at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student
37-year-old Tawana R. Martin was last seem Friday morning.
Kentucky State Police looking for missing Laurel County woman
Jail
Man arrested after body of woman found in Buchanan County
3 face charges in connection with community vandalism
3 face charges in connection with community vandalism
A funeral service in Tennessee took an unexpected turn when the loved ones of a deceased father...
Grave mistake: Family finds wrong body buried in father’s plot

Latest News

WYMT First Alert Weather
Nice trend continues to start the last full week of October, but rain chances approach with new cold front
Courtesy: The Lexington Herald-Leader
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, dies at 94
Photo Courtesy: Perry County Sheriff's Office Facebook Page
Deputies investigating thefts at former elementary school
Police searching for suspect in Rowan County assault