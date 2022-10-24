Top 5 Plays - October 24, 2022

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Only one week remains in the high school football regular season.

No. 5 - Pikeville’s Wade Hensley first down catch

No. 4 - Bell County’s Daniel Thomas 58-yard touchdown

No. 3 - Pulaski County’s Aiden Wesley one-handed catch

No. 2 - Letcher Central’s Brett Smith punt return touchdown

No. 1 - Harlan’s Donovan Montanaro to Will Austin for wild touchdown

