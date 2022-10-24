Tips for staying safe this upcoming hunting season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Deer hunting is a popular activity for many across the region and following the hunting guidelines is important.

If you were born on or after January 1, 1975, you are required to take a hunter education course before being eligible to hunt. Sergeant Homer Pigman with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife said, “If you are like a lot of hunters who wait until the last moment, and you don’t have a hunter education court scheduled or you can’t get one. You can do a one-year exemption, but it’s good one year at this moment it is free.”

He said children hunting that are under the age of 12 are not required to have a hunter education license, but they must be with an adult if they are hunting. Adults cannot be responsible for more than two children under the age of 12 while hunting.

In the state of Kentucky, hunters are required to wear a hunter orange hat and top. Sergeant Pigman also said that guest is also required to wear the orange.

“It needs to be just like these two items here. This is what you would want to wear while you are out in the field hunting,” he said. “This is what it is that is required by all gun hunters.”

It is also important to unload your gun and make sure the safety is on when driving.

“We have a number of guns that go off in people’s vehicles every year because people put their guns back in there loaded and even some of them are cocked,” Pigman said. “So, you want to make sure that that gun is unloaded. We do not have a case law in the state, but it’s always recommended that you take your gun, place it in a case. Unload it place it in a case.”

He also said it is important to keep guns in a gun safe if possible and keep ammunition separate.

