Time and network announced for Kentucky Football’s game against Missouri

Kentucky guard Eli Cox (75) celebrates a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against...
Kentucky guard Eli Cox (75) celebrates a touchdown during a NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)(Michael Clubb | AP)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky Football’s game against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 5 is set for a noon kickoff on the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The Wildcats are 2-1 on the SEC Network this season.

Kentucky defeated Youngstown State, 31-0 on Sept. 17.

The Wildcats lost to South Carolina, 24-14 on Oct. 8, then steadied the ship against Mississippi State, 27-17 on Oct. 15.

