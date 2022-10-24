Time and network announced for Kentucky Football’s game against Missouri

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT/UK Athletics) - Kentucky Football’s game against Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 5 is set for a noon kickoff on the SEC Network, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday.

The Wildcats are 2-1 on the SEC Network this season.

Kentucky defeated Youngstown State, 31-0 on Sept. 17.

The Wildcats lost to South Carolina, 24-14 on Oct. 8, then steadied the ship against Mississippi State, 27-17 on Oct. 15.

