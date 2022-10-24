Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name

(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - The deputy coroner in Pike County confirms the second-grade Pikeville Elementary student who died was Andrew James Allen.

He says the 7-year-old died Saturday at UK Children’s Hospital. The cause of death was a medical issue, but further specifics are unavailable.

The funeral is scheduled for noon Wednesday at the Main Street Church of Christ in Pikeville, where Allen’s father is the pastor.

Visitation service is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. at the church Tuesday.

Allen’s obituary says, “He could always be found playing with his friends after church services in the back. He loved all the youth activities and bible classes. He was very proud of the verses he was memorizing and learning how to lead singing, prayer, and read scripture.”

