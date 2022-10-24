Road crews work to make sure they’re ready for snow, ice ahead of winter

Temperatures may be in the 70s around the bluegrass in late October but state road crews are...
Temperatures may be in the 70s around the bluegrass in late October but state road crews are already holding meetings about snow and ice removal.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures may be in the 70s around the bluegrass in late October but state road crews are already holding meetings about snow and ice removal.

One such meeting was held Monday morning at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 office in Morehead. The purpose was to make sure the manpower, salt and trucks are in tip-top shape ahead of the upcoming colder months.

They tell us everything is good to go. Other reminders for the crews included proper snow plow procedures and winter safety tips.

State road supervisors want to make sure road crews are good to go by November 1.

“You know, traditionally, that’s some of the earliest we’ve seen is around November 1,” said KYTC spokesperson Allen Blair. “So, you know, we want to make sure we have everything ready to go now so that we can just respond when that snow hits.”

KYTC officials tell us the state has around 250,000 tons of salt, which they say is enough to cover multiple storms and, if need be, they can order more to get through the winter.

Blair says District 9 contains 10 northeast Kentucky counties, covering 2,000 state highway miles with 75 snowplows, 20,000 tons of salt and 300 state road workers.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Coal miner and family
Viral photo: Coal miner takes son to Blue-White Game in Pikeville
Second grade Pikeville Elementary student dies; deputy coroner releases name
District mourns loss of Pikeville Elementary student
Ambulance
Body found in burned out camper in Kentucky
37-year-old Tawana R. Martin was last seem Friday morning.
Missing Laurel County woman found in Mississippi

Latest News

Rowdy Trailhead Project - 4:00 p.m.
Rowdy Trailhead Project - 4:00 p.m.
It happened early Sunday morning in the east Morehead area, not far from the Morehead State...
Morehead police looking for suspect in ‘random’ sexual assault
deer hunting
Tips for staying safe this upcoming hunting season
FEMA
FEMA deadline is October 28th