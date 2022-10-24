Road crews work to make sure they’re ready for snow, ice ahead of winter

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures may be in the 70s around the bluegrass in late October but state road crews are already holding meetings about snow and ice removal.

One such meeting was held Monday morning at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 9 office in Morehead. The purpose was to make sure the manpower, salt and trucks are in tip-top shape ahead of the upcoming colder months.

They tell us everything is good to go. Other reminders for the crews included proper snow plow procedures and winter safety tips.

State road supervisors want to make sure road crews are good to go by November 1.

“You know, traditionally, that’s some of the earliest we’ve seen is around November 1,” said KYTC spokesperson Allen Blair. “So, you know, we want to make sure we have everything ready to go now so that we can just respond when that snow hits.”

KYTC officials tell us the state has around 250,000 tons of salt, which they say is enough to cover multiple storms and, if need be, they can order more to get through the winter.

Blair says District 9 contains 10 northeast Kentucky counties, covering 2,000 state highway miles with 75 snowplows, 20,000 tons of salt and 300 state road workers.

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.