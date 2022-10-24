Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies investigate deadly shooting

deadly shooting
deadly shooting(Pixabay)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a homeowner shot a man rummaging around in the homeowner’s SUV early Monday morning.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about shots fired around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning on Ash Street in the Green Meadows Subdivision.

The homeowner, Jared Anderson, saw someone inside his SUV parked in his driveway. Anderson confronted this person, later identified as 49-year-old Gregory N. Ramsey, and shot him with a handgun. Ramsey was pronounced dead on the scene by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office.

The shooting remains under investigation.

