Police searching for suspect in Rowan County assault

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are asking for your help to find a suspect in an assault case.

It happened early Sunday between 4 and 7:30 a.m. in the East Morehead area in Rowan County.

The victim in the case told police the attacker is a white man, around 6′ tall with facial hair and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, ball cap and boots.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, you are asked to contact the Morehead Police Department at 606-784-7511.

Officers also advise you to be cautious, stay aware of your surrounding and contact them if you notice anything suspicious.

