Police explain what to look for when inspecting trick-or-treat candy

Halloween candy safety
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Trick-or-treating can be a fun Halloween activity for children and their families to enjoy, but before anyone begins eating the candy, there are a few things to keep in mind.

Trooper Matt Gayheart with Kentucky State Police Post 13 said caregivers should always do a visual inspection of their kids’ Halloween candy.

You should throw away any candy that is already open or looks tampered with.

For candy that has resealable ends, caregivers should be wary of giving it to kids unless the candy came from a reputable source.

” It’s a lot easier to manipulate that, open it up slightly, put whatever substance you’re wanting to inside, simply close it back and twist it off,” said Gayheart. “It makes it really hard to determine whether this has been tampered with or not.”

Trooper Gayheart added with fentanyl gaining more popularity and given how potent it is, it would not be a bad idea to wear gloves while looking through your kids’ candy.

