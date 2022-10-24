Police: Buchanan County murder victim was pregnant at the time of her death

Photo Courtesy: Buchanan County Sheriff's Office
Photo Courtesy: Buchanan County Sheriff's Office(Buchanan County Sheriff's Office)
By Keaton Hall and Brandon Robinson
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - 10-24-22 Update: We now know the identity of a woman found dead this weekend in Southwest Virginia.

On Saturday night, deputies from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Amber Compton, 35, of Vansant inside her Sunset Hollow Road home. Police say she had been shot several times. We are told she was 7 months pregnant when she died.

During the investigation, deputies were able to gather enough information to lead them to the suspect in the case, Dustin Owens, 38, also of Vansant. Police say Owens was Compton’s boyfriend.

He was taken into custody on a murder charge at his home on Deer Trail Drive in Vansant. Owens is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Region Jail Authority facility in Haysi.

Original Story:

A man has been arrested and charged with homicide after a woman’s body was found in Buchanan County Saturday night.

38-year-old Dustin Barret Owens of Vansant, Virginia has been arrested and charged with homicide by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Department.

Police say they found the woman’s body in her home on Sunset Hollow Road in the Russell Prater area just before 10:00 Saturday evening.

Police then arrested Owens for homicide.

The name of the victim is being withheld for now, but more details are expected Monday.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

