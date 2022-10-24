Police: Buchanan County murder victim was pregnant at the time of her death

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - 10-24-22 Update: We now know the identity of a woman found dead this weekend in Southwest Virginia.

On Saturday night, deputies from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office found the body of Amber Compton, 35, of Vansant inside her Sunset Hollow Road home. Police say she had been shot several times. We are told she was 7 months pregnant when she died.

During the investigation, deputies were able to gather enough information to lead them to the suspect in the case, Dustin Owens, 38, also of Vansant. Police say Owens was Compton’s boyfriend.

He was taken into custody on a murder charge at his home on Deer Trail Drive in Vansant. Owens is being held without bond at the Southwest Virginia Region Jail Authority facility in Haysi.

Original Story:

