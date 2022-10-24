Oscar Tshiebwe selected to AP Preseason All-America team

Oscar Tshiebwe was all smiles as he discussed his decision to stay at Kentucky.
Oscar Tshiebwe was all smiles as he discussed his decision to stay at Kentucky.(John Lowe/WYMT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 1:10 PM EDT
(AP) - Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe has been unanimously selected to the Associated Press preseason All-America team.

The reigning national player of the year joins Gonzaga forward Drew Timme as unanimous selections to the team.

Houston guard Marcus Sasser, North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, and Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis round out the rest of the team.

Tshiebwe is the first AP national player of the year to return for another season since North Carolina’s Tyler Hansbrough came back to lead the Tar Heels to a national title in 2009.

