Nice trend continues to start the last full week of October, but rain chances approach with new cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the forecast continues to stay warm for a couple of more days, some big changes are coming. Enjoy Monday!

Today and Tonight

Some places will start the day much cooler than others, but generally, I think most of us will start our morning in the 40s. Thanks to some sunshine, I think those temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. A few clouds will start to increase late and partly cloudy skies will accompany us into the overnight hours. Lows will drop to around 50, with some spots ending up in the 40s.

Extended Forecast

I think we stay dry most of your Tuesday, but clouds will definitely be on the increase throughout the day and I cannot rule out a stray chance for a passing shower the later into the afternoon and early evening we go. However, I do believe our best chances for rain hold off until the nighttime and overnight hours. Highs will still top out in the mid to upper 70s ahead of a big cold front that will take us into the 50s overnight. While I don’t think you’ll need the rain gear until late, keep it handy.

Those rain chances will follow us into early Wednesday and most of the day will look a bit on the overcast side. We could, emphasis on could, see some clearing late, but we’ll have to keep an eye on that. Temperatures will struggle to get back to the 60-degree mark before dropping into the upper 40s overnight.

Thankfully, Thursday and Friday look drier and a little warmer, thanks to a mix of sun and clouds. Highs Thursday should be in the low 60s with some upper 60s possible on Friday.

Some more rain chances could return this weekend and take us into the Halloween holiday next Monday. We’ll keep you posted on those as we get more data in.

Have a great week!

